T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.53.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 983,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 62.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 411.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 466,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 193,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.