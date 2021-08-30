Tachyon Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.46 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $473,534.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

