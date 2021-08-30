Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 125,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

TALS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

