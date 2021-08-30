Tamar Securities LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 3.2% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 198,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

