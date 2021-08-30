Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post sales of $93.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.93 million and the lowest is $90.46 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $100.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $384.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.04 million to $390.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $376.10 million, with estimates ranging from $359.61 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

