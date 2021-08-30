TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 9,943 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,139,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,822. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

