TAP Consulting LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $139,136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 448,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,795. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

