TD Securities Cuts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$99.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.