Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,769 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

