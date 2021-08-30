Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,383,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $304.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

