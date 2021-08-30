Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 106,643 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $330.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

