TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Up 91.2% in August

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMVWY opened at $17.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

