Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $109.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $59.19 and a one year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

