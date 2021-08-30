Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,267. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.27 billion and a PE ratio of 94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$32.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

