Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

TECK.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 704,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,267. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$14.64 and a one year high of C$32.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.67. The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

