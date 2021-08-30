Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

TECK.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 704,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,267. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$14.64 and a one year high of C$32.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.67. The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

