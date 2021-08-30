Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Up 68.2% in August

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,628,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the July 29th total of 3,346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56,287.0 days.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

