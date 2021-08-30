Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

