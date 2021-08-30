Telsey Advisory Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $220.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.49. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 122,292.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

