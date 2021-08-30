Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

