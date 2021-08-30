Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $35.65 on Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $14.37 billion and $1.72 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.65 or 0.00073070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,735,796 coins and its circulating supply is 403,099,161 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

