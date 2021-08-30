Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $372,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 68.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,775 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $608.36. 79,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $617.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

