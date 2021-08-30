Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,145,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.38. 24,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,986. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21.

