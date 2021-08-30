Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

