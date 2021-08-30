Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

REVH opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.