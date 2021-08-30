TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.64

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.64 and last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 6164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

