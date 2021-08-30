The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

