The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

SCHW stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,526 shares of company stock valued at $41,479,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

