The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,807. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.19.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

