The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.08 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Gap by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 583,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

