The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,423 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $36,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 109.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 121.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.