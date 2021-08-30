The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 5,356 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $271.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.