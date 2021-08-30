The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $142.60. 141,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The stock has a market cap of $349.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

