The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.83. 197,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

