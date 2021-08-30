The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $160.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.13. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

