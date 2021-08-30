The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,704,200 shares, a growth of 128.5% from the July 29th total of 1,183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Monday. The Shizuoka Bank has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80.

Get The Shizuoka Bank alerts:

About The Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.