The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,399 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Southern were worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Southern by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

