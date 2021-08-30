The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.67. 104,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,112. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.61. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

