The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$89.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. CSFB raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.30.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$83.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.09. The stock has a market cap of C$151.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. Insiders sold a total of 193,824 shares of company stock worth $16,920,073 in the last ninety days.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.