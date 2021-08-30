The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 897.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

