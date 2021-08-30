The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,166,500.00 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.