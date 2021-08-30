The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,166,500.00 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
