TheStreet Downgrades Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,534 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

