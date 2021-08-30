Thilo Schroeder Sells 24,442 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $29.96. 282,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMVP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

