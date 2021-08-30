THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of THK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

THKLY opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.36. THK has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

