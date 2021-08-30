Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the July 29th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.26 on Monday. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $342.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 47.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

