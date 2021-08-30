Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the July 29th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.26 on Monday. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $342.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
About Tiptree
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
