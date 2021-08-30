Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 103% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 69.4% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $514.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.