Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 827,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EQNR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.