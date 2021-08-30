Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

MUB opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

