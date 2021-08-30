Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

