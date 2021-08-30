Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 73,716 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,716 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after acquiring an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,533,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

