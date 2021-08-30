Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $106.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Earnings History and Estimates for Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.